A man walked into a plasma center and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage, police say

A 20-year-old man walked into a plasma center in Virginia and asked to use a restroom. Then he went on a stabbing rampage with a weapon similar to a machete, wounding four people, police said.

The suspect — identified by police Friday as Jairque L. Shannon — hid the weapon as he entered the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg on Thursday, according to police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss.

He described the weapon as similar to a machete, saying police are not sure what it is.

Shannon faces three counts of malicious wounding and one count of animal cruelty, Petersburg police said Friday.

It was unclear how the animal cruelty charge is connected. Asked to clarify, a police spokesman indicated Friday that more information would be released next week.

CNN was unable to determine if Shannon was represented by an attorney.

The suspect waited for police to arrive

When the stabbings started, some people fled through the back door and called the police.

After the attack, the suspect did not try to run. “He was sitting in a chair waiting for us,” Chambliss said.

He was arrested at the scene without incident and police don’t know of a motive for the attack. The suspect is a previous donor at the clinic, police said. The investigation is still active.

Two victims are in serious condition

Three women and one man were transported to a local hospital, and two were in serious condition after surgery Thursday night. Two victims were treated and released.

Petersburg is 25 miles from Richmond. It has a population of about 33,000.