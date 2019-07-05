Effort underway to reunite special birds with mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - An effort is underway to care for some birds after the trees they were living in near St. Louis University downtown were chopped down.

It happened at an apartment complex on Olive. A group of bird watchers quickly noticed some of the nests had ended up on the ground. Now, Wild Bird Rehabilitation is helping to nurse the birds back to health.

The organization took the birds in overnight to feed and hydrate them and then put them back in the tree in a man-made bird nest. People will regularly be monitoring the nest to make sure the mother returns to feed the birds.

Joe Hoffmann, with Wild Bird Rehabilitation, said the birds are called black-crowned night herons, and while they are not endangered they are a species of concern.

Hoffmann said he is happy to report the landlord of the property has agreed to suspend the tree work until nesting season ends.

If you want someone to check out the trees on your property before you trim them or cut them down, you can contact the Missouri Conservation Department.