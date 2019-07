× Fireworks may have caused fire in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Fireworks may be to blame for an early morning house fire in Florissant, firefighters say.

The fire started just before 2:00 a.m. on Partridge Run Drive near Parker Road.

According to officials, the blaze began on the front porch and quickly spread to the attic.

The two people inside the home were able to escape to safety.

Police say another house on the same street also reported fireworks on their porch, but no fire.