Heart-shaped urn containing daughter’s ashes stolen from Oregon mother’s storage unit

GRESHAM, Ore. – An Oregon mother is begging whoever broke into her storage unit to return a small heart-shaped urn containing her premature daughter’s ashes, KOMO reported.

“She was too tiny, so she couldn’t be saved. So, I gave birth, and she was there, and I held her until she died, and this is what you held onto — this is all I have of her. This is all I was ever able to buy her, was an urn,” mother Denise Douglas said.

The urn was one of several things stolen from the unit last month, and Douglas told KOMO the thieves might not even know they have the ashes.

The small urn fits into the palm of a person’s hand; Douglas has created flyers with pictures of it, saying “Help find Jacinda.”