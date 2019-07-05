Land your dream job, July 19 deadline for free computer-coding camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - LaunchCode is now enrolling aspiring technologists from all walks of life. It's a part-time, 20-week-long program to teach students coding skills that are in high demand by regional employees, with no cost to students.

Eshe Hawash & Kossivi Esse from Launchcode discussed LaunchCode's introduction to computer programming course and how the program works to place graduates into paid apprenticeships with major companies like Express Scripts, Mastercard, Boeing.

Applications are now open until July 19. For more information visit click here: