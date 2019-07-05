LongHorn introduces new steak and bourbon ice cream for limited time

Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream hit local menus Monday, according to a news release from the popular steakhouse chain. The ice cream includes pieces of steak and bourbon-flavored caramel.

LongHorn’s own bourbon inspired the caramel, which is swirled throughout the ice cream. Pieces of steak also are infused with the ice cream itself, according to the release. The dessert is topped with the bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream and “steak sprinkles.”

The ice cream is available for $3.99 at all participating Longhorn Steakhouses, while supplies last.

Some said it couldn’t be done. Some said it shouldn’t be done. We said it will be done. Introducing LongHorn Steakhouse Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. Coming to select locations on July 1st. https://t.co/FuyeOSlJg6 pic.twitter.com/0KD2YCF9eQ — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) June 25, 2019