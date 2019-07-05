This man popped the question during an Indiana fireworks display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All in all, it’s not a bad way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Dylan Hill proposed to his girlfriend with the downtown Indianapolis fireworks as a backdrop.

Hill said he and Mersaydees Riley have known each other since ninth grade. They’ve been together as a couple since May 2017 and said they wanted to “see where we’re at in life” before taking the next step.

Things have been going great for the couple, who welcomed a 1-year-old boy into the family. They’re also the caretakers of a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Hill said he used to go to the top of the Virginia Avenue parking garage as a tradition when he was younger but hasn’t been able to do it for the past few years because his job had him working all around the country.

Now in a different position based in Indianapolis, he decided the fireworks would be the perfect time to pop the question.

“Well, finally, I’m living in Indiana again and my family and friends were able to come out and support me,” Hill told WXIN.

He even managed to keep it a secret.

“She had no clue and she is ecstatic,” he said.

Hill sent video of the proposal, which shows the couple standing together in front of the fireworks. If you listen closely, you can hear family and friends cheering over the sound of bombs bursting in air.

After giving her the ring, the two share a kiss and embrace. Once the fireworks end, Hill raises his arms in triumph and to let everyone know "She said yes!"