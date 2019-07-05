× Webster Groves cancels July 6 fireworks show after 11 injured during July 4 event

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The city of Webster Groves decided to cancel Saturday’s scheduled firework program after several people were injured during Thursday’s Independence Day Firework Show.

A mortar shell exploded improperly about 13 minutes into the 20-minute show. The horizontal shell traveled towards the safety fencing and exploded, sending fragments and sparks over the fence and into the crowd.

Eleven people were treated and released from the scene by on-duty city EMS personnel who stationed at the event.

The city plans a full review of the event leading up to the improper explosion.