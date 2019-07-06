Illinois State Police seek public’s help to identify injured man found on I-270

Posted 11:04 pm, July 6, 2019, by

MADISON COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a man found seriously injured in I-270.  State Troopers were called to I-270 mile marker 3.5 in Madison County early Friday morning at 5:48 am for a pedestrian laying down on the shoulder of the interstate.

When officers arrived, they found a white male, between 25-30 years old curled up against the median wires.  The injured man, who is 6 feet tall and weighs between 200-220 pounds was transported to the hospital for treatment.

ISP is asking anyone who may have seen the man or accident he may have been involved in to contact the Illinois State Police.

Police released photos of the man’s tattoos to aid in identifying him.

 

Photo Gallery

