Kurt and Brenda Warner surprise single mother with newly furnished home

ST. LOUIS – Saturday Hall of Fame Quarterback and former Rams player Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner were back in St. Louis to reward a single mother and her four children for achieving independence with the surprise of a lifetime by completely furnishing the inside of their newly purchased home. The surprise was part of the annual First Things First “Homes for the Holidays” program.

Including this family, First Things First has rewarded the hard work of 50 families since beginning the program in 2002. Twenty-two total families have been blessed in the Bi-State region.

Kurt and Brenda guided the family throughout the home as part of the celebration for the 50th family getting a new home.

The single mother achieved her dream of homeownership through the purchase of a Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday.

What she didn’t know is this home came stocked full of furniture, appliances, and technology valued at approximately $10,000 from Aaron’s, Inc.

The home furnishings are a result of a partnership between Aaron’s, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis and U-Haul.

The family consists of a single mother and Somali immigrant, along with her four daughters. This is the 50th family Kurt and Brenda Warner has rewarded since beginning the program in 2002.