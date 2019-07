Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - The Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show is a great, family friendly event where people can learn about reptiles and less common pets.

Machinists Hall on July 21st

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

12365 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Bridgeton, MO

Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.showmesnakes.com.