The Thread: Big Bang Community Thang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Circle of Advisors Securus is throwing a big Independence Day party in Cottleville, but this party has an additional purpose: supporting those who serve others. Proceeds from this event benefit Folds of Honor and Cottleville Firefighters Outreach. Folds of Honor provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled veterans. CFO is a group of firefighters and residents who seek to serve their community in any way they can! Witness the power of people coming together and a community in action, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.