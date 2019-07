× 6 injured, 1 dead in Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An 11-year-old boy was killed in vehicle accident on July 7th in Perry County.

A 71-year-old male was driving with with the child and 5 others at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Interstate 55.

The driver had a moderate injury. There were two minor injuries and 3 serious injuries. The 6 injured in the accident were taken to area hospitals.