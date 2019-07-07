Fatal motorcycle crash in Jersey County

Posted 10:57 am, July 7, 2019

Man driving his motorcycle on asphalt country road. Summer sunset

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – At approximately 5:35 p.m. on July 6th, a 54-year-old male died following a  motorcycle crash on Otterville Rd. in Jersey County. A passenger was also on the motorcycle.

The driver left the roadway and slid into a nearby field. Both the driver and passenger were knocked off.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jersey County official. The passenger was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

