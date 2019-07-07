Local business, Southside Alchemy, offers sangria and Bloody Mary mixes for purchase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Todd Brutcher of Southside Alchemy joins us to talk about his specially made mixers and where you can find them. Brutcher makes his own DIY sangria base as well as a Bloody Mary Mix called "Sweat and Tears".

Where to purchase Brutcher's Bloody Mary Mix:

Mac's Local Buys in Dogtown

Larder & Cupboard in Maplewood

Greenleaf Grocery in Downtown StL

Bottle Cellars in Oakville

LeGrand's Market in St. Louis Hills

Craft Beer Cellars in South City

Edibles and Essentials on South Hampton

Follow Brutcher on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/southside_alchemy

Facebook: Southside Alchemy/ The Sangria Guy