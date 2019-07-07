Pulse – Life-changing programs for students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Area students are experiencing life-changing programs that are teaching lessons that will stick with them forever. The Jennings School District is partnering with law enforcement to offer a camp that creates a path to careers in law enforcement. The Show Me Costa Rica Project, founded by Samantha Lurie, Dean of Students at Vashon High School offers students an opportunity to raise funds then take a trip of a lifetime to the Central American country. Learn more about the incredible programs.

