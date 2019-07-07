Retail theft reported in Caseyville, police searching for suspect

Posted 10:47 am, July 7, 2019, by

CASEYVILLE, Il. – At approximately 4:25 a.m. Sunday the Caseyville Police Department responded to a theft at a BP on Rauckman Drive. The suspect had stolen multiple items and battered the clerk when confronted.

Caseyville police are still attempting to identify the male suspect in the photographs. The suspect is believed to be under 21. He was the front seat passenger in a Red Ford Escape.

If you know the identity of the suspect contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618) 344-2151 EXT. 142.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.