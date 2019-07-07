× Multiple overnight fatal accidents on Missouri roads

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It was a deadly morning on the roads as there were three fatal accidents in the St. Louis area.

A 47-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveled off of a road in Jefferson County and was knocked off. The accident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 7th, at 7th and Washington St. in St. Louis. There were two injuries and one male was pronounced dead at the scene. Accident Reconstruction is currently handling the situation.

In Franklin County, a little after 2 a.m. Sunday, a male driver traveled off the side of Interstate 44, struck a sign and overturned. The 46-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.