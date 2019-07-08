Ballwin Police Department commemorate Officer Flamion’s 3rd ‘Alive Day’

BALLWIN, Mo. – Police are commemorating the third anniversary of the survival of one of their officers after a shooting.  They’re wishing  Officer Mike Flamion a happy, “Alive Day.”
The Ballwin Police Department shared this message to their Facebook fans:
 
“On July 8, 2016, Officer Mike Flamion was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. We all sat and watched the strength of Officer Flamion and the entire Flamion family. We still watch that strength today as Mike celebrates his third Alive Day!
 
Thinking back to that time, the support from the Ballwin community was amazing and even now not many days go by without an Officer being asked how Mike is doing. Mike and Sarah wanted to thank everyone for the continued support and the well wishes they receive regularly.
 
Here is a recent photo of Officer Flamion sporting a Blues jersey in front of some weird looking police cars. Have a Happy Alive Day brother!”

A judge has ruled that a 34-year-old St. Louis man charged with shooting and paralyzing a Ballwin police officer is mentally unfit for trial.

Antonio Taylor was accused of shooting Officer Michael Flamion in the neck during a traffic stop in July 2016. Flamion was paralyzed from the neck down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo found Taylor incompetent based on results of mental exams presented in a closed court hearing April 12.

Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Taylor was committed to the Department of Mental Health for six months.

His mental health will be re-evaluated after six months. If he is found competent, prosecutors could file charges against Taylor.

