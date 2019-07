Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Build-A-Bear Workshop is making it easy to take your favorite Lion King character home with you.

The toy company has released a new collection in anticipation of the live-action version of the Disney movie that hits theaters July 19.

The new Build-A-Bear collection features plush animals that resemble Nala, Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon.

The Lion King Build-A-Bears are available in stores and online and range from $15 to $35 in price.