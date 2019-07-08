× Florissant man murdered after accidental bump into an apartment door

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police say an accidental bump into a man’s door led to a murder at a north St. Louis County apartment complex.

Court documents state that Larry Neal Jr, 31, tripped on a barbecue while walking in the apartment complex’s breezeway and bumped into a door. He started walking up the stairway when Thomas Clement, 30, opened his door with a gun in his hand. He yelled something at Neal while displaying his weapon.

Police say Neal turned around and headed down to the stairwell landing. Investigators say that Clement fired eleven shots at Neal. He was unarmed.

St. Louis County Officers were called to the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive at around 12:20am Sunday for a report of a shooting. They found Larry Neal Jr, 31, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Clement has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. Court documents state that police believe he is a danger to the community.