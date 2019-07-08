× UPDATE: Missing 39-year-old St. Charles County man last seen in Wentzville

UPDATE: Mr. Cervenka was found safe and the missing person advisory canceled, police said.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for your help to find a missing St. Charles County man. Timothy Cervenka, 39, was last seen at around 1:00pm near Creek Bottom Court in Wentzville.

Cervenka suffers from a medical condition that requires attention and is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, tennis shoes, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.