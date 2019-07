Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As part of construction, MoDOT crews will close Vandeventer under I-44 for three nights this week.

Vandeventer will be closed Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 10 between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Drivers will be able to get from eastbound I-44 on the north side of Vandeventer, and to and from westbound I-44 on the south side of Vandeventer, but will not be able to cross under the interstate.

