× Money Saver – Get designer handbags less than $50 dollars

ST. LOUIS – Need a new handbag to accessorize your outfits or for a trip this summer.

For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack online has purses and wallets, for $50 dollars or less.

There are hundreds of styles marked down including Michael Kors belt bags, Nike duffel bags, and backpacks by Betsey Johnson.

Get free shipping on orders of $100 dollars.