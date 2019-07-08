New concussion clinic at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital received a grant to open a new concussion clinic that will be life changing for kids. It is the only program of its kind in the region.

A place to play, grow and learn. Ranken Jordan is not your typical hospital.

"It's a unique setting. This place doesn't feel like a hospital. So when the kids come in, they want to come to Ranken Jordan," said Brett Moorehouse, president, and CEO of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

The hospital serves kids with a number of challenges. You can now add concussions to the list.

"We just got a grant from the Berges Foundation that allowed us to get impulse goggles. They are high-speed goggles that capture visual changes that happen with concussions that you and I can't see with our eyes alone," said physical therapist Alyssa Baker.

The treatment is mostly outpatient. It is unique in that it combines physical, occupational, and speech therapy, all at the same time to treat concussions.

"With speech therapy, they are working on cognitive portion, physical therapy working on the vestibular portion, and occupational therapy working on the visual portion, combined we can make the most success for the patients," said occupational therapist Julia Schuetz.

Speech and language therapist Jenny Cox said every concussion is different.

"They think they're doing ok and things are going well, they get back in the classroom with new information and distraction, all of a sudden things fall apart," Cox said.

Moorehouse hopes the program will get kids back to their normal routine quicker.

"Kids, for the most part, are resilient, they get better from the time they walk in and leave our care, they are much better from the time of when they come in, it's fulfilling," he said.