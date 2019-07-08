New developments in the Lynn Messer case come to light during vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO - There are new developments in the Lynn Messer case, the woman went missing five years ago Monday. She disappeared in 2014 in Ste. Genevieve County, her remains were discovered in 2016.

A vigil was held Monday at the county courthouse for the 52-year-old woman, people don’t want her to ever be forgotten.

Debra Donze is Lynn Messer’s sister, “It’s really hard on the boys and the grandkids one day she was there and the next day she wasn’t,” said Donze.

Friends and family of Lynn Messer wanted to send a message to the county prosecutor and sheriff. Abram Messer is Lynn’s son, “We want them to know we are supporting them and are so thankful that law enforcement has refused not to let go of this they are pursuing this,” said Messer. Carolyn Deevers is an advocate for abused women. She said, “We would like to see charges filed soon but not at the expense of the case.”

Lynn Messer disappeared July 8, 2014, from her home near Bloomsdale. She left without any of her personal belongings and at the time she had health problems and a broken toe. She lived with her husband, Kerry Messer, a Missouri lobbyist. In November of 2016, Lynn’s skeletal remains were discovered on the edge of the family’s property. Authorities said the area had been well searched when she disappeared almost two and half years earlier.

Kerry Messer believes his wife committed suicide and said he kept a copy of that note in his wallet. Debra Donze disagreed, “We know she wouldn’t take her own life she wouldn’t have done that to her grandkids they were her pride and joy.”

One of Kerry’s sons made allegations against his father who has vehemently denied harming his wife. Abram Messer said Monday night, “We have a lot of confidence that now more than ever the atmosphere is building and the timing is coming very soon and we anticipate there being charges.”

Abram Messer can’t say why he’s so confident for fear of damaging the case.

The prosecutor has been in office for about 7 months. He said he’s hoping to meet with the lead detective in the investigation in a few weeks to review the case. After that happens people may learn if charges will be filed.