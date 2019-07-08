Officials to hold press conference after most violent weekend in St. Louis this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Crime Commission, community leaders, and law enforcement officials are expected to speak during a press conference at 1:00 p.m. after nearly 25 people were shot in St. Louis over the weekend.

The most recent shooting took place just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park. According to police a man and woman were fighting in front of the St. Louis Art Museum. Police say the woman was shot in the face and the man was shot in the back. We are told they both are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals.

Twelve people were reported shot overnight July 4th-5th. One of the cases Friday morning, involved a 12-year-old girl, sitting in a car in front of her house on. She survived after a bullet grazed her head.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden, Mayor Lyda Krewson, and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will also be in attendance at the press conference in their support of Better Family Life and their initiatives to clean up St. Louis neighborhoods and prevent violent crime.

The St. Louis Crime Commission and Better Family Life will detail ongoing efforts to prevent violent crime and support victims of violent crime in the St. Louis area.