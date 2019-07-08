Pet of the Week: Buddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Meet Buddy, a 5-year-old old terrier mix who's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society!

Buddy is a sweet, well-behaved boy and keeps his kennel clean. He's been around dogs, cats, and older kids, and does well with them all! He would make the perfect best friend for someone looking for a low-maintenance, chill dog.

Staffers at MEHS recently brought Buddy to some nursing homes to visit the residents and he was a big hit!

You can visit Buddy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.