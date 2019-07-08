× Prop money being passed around Franklin County, sheriff says

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has learned several bills of prop money have been passed around at local business in the last couple of weeks.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, his office received a report from a St. Clair business that someone had tried to pass off a fake $20 bill as authentic currency between June 28 and July 5.

Pelton said there have also been fake $100 bills passed in the county.

Prop money can be bought online and is often used for motion pictures and theater instead of using authentic US currency, Pelton said. Some prop money looks and feels like the real thing.

The bill that was passed at the St. Clair business was labeled for “motion picture purposes.”

You can view the front and back of the prop bills below: