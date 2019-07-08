× Reporter Kelley Hoskins now anchoring FOX 2 weekend newscasts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Reporter Kelley Hoskins can now be seen anchoring weekend morning newscasts on FOX 2. She will continue to report during the week.

Hoskins is an experienced journalist with more than 20 years in news media, in St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to the merger of KTVI and KPLR in 2008, Hoskins was a KPLR anchor and reporter for six years. Before that, she was a feature reporter and producer for six years at KDNL. She was a freelance journalist for STL-TV the government-access station for the City of St. Louis. Hoskins was also a writer for WSMV the NBC TV Station in Nashville, Tennessee, a desk assistant for KMOX Radio and a radio talk show Host for WSFK Radio in Nashville.

Hoskins has traveled extensively to cover major news stories, most notably, the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington. Her career is marked by many highlights as a producer, reporter, and on-air personality, including interviews with former Vice President, Al Gore and former Secretary of State, Colin Powell. In 1999, the St. Louis Chapter of the Association of Black Journalists named her “Best Reporter” for her feature on History Legends. Her reporting on the Tuskegee Airmen at KPLR and duties as host for “This Week in St. Louis” garnered her two Emmy nominations. She also received the Fisk University Alumni Excellence in Journalism Award.

Hoskins is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ), and the National Association of Black Journalists. When not on air, she enjoys volunteering at various schools and churches in the St. Louis community.

Follow Kelley Hoskins on social media: Facebook – Twitter