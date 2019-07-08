Theater production ‘BrainWorks’ explores wonders of human brain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - BrainWorks is a new and engaging way to educate the community on how the brain functions and makes us human by merging science and theatre.

This a live theatrical performance explores the wonders of the human brain by dramatizing real-life neurological cases through the eyes of Washington University neurosurgeons Albert Kim, PhD, MD, and Eric C. Leuthardt, MD, nationally renowned physicians, scientists and hosts of the Brain Coffee Podcast.

Both joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the four one-act play runs from July 19-21 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.