Tim’s Travels: Ronald McDonald House Charities kick off

Posted 7:16 am, July 8, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Do you how to put a smile on a child's face? Tim Ezell sure does, he was live at McDonald's serving burgers with a purpose.

Every time you visit Mcdonalds 25¢ of every Happy Meal sold at a participating McDonald`s in the metro St. Louis area will go to renovate the Ronald McDonald Family Room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital.

Customers can also round-up their check to the nearest dollar to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

