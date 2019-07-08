Tim’s Travels: Ronald McDonald House Charities kick off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Do you how to put a smile on a child's face? Tim Ezell sure does, he was live at McDonald's serving burgers with a purpose.

Every time you visit Mcdonalds 25¢ of every Happy Meal sold at a participating McDonald`s in the metro St. Louis area will go to renovate the Ronald McDonald Family Room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital.

Customers can also round-up their check to the nearest dollar to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For more information visit http://rmhcstl.com/happymeal