Toddler falls through grandfather’s arms, drops to her death on cruise ship

A 1-year-old American girl died after plummeting from a cruise ship on Sunday in Puerto Rico.

The girl was with her immediate family, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents, according to Primera Hora, a Puerto Rican newspaper.

The Indiana family was on a Freedom of the Seas cruise with Florida-based Royal Caribbean cruise lines and had just arrived at the dock at San Juan on Sunday.

The girl’s grandfather held her up to an open window on the 11th floor so she could watch as the ship docked, but he lost his grip.

The child first hit the boat and then the pavement, Primera Hora reports.

Witnesses said they heard the child hit the ground and a woman’s screams.

“It’s a very grave scene, very regrettable and tragic,” Elmer Roman of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security told Primera Hora.