15-year-old ID’d as victim in Madison, Illinois homicide

MADISON, Ill. – A Granite City teen died Monday evening following a triple shooting in Madison, Illinois, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

According to Det. Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich, Granite City Police Department, the shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and two teenagers had been shot, ages 15 and 16.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. The 15-year-old, identified as Omarion Coleman, died from his injuries, Novacich said. The other victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to assist with the investigation. In less than 24 hours, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System apprehended one person of interest and turned that person over to the Major Case Squad. Detectives with the Major Case Squad located and arrested the second suspect.

The Major Case Squad will present the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office later this week, Novacich said. Neither suspect has been identified, pending formal charges.