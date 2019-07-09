Baby Shark Live! show coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Stifel Theatre this fall. The St. Louis show is on October 26 and is one of the first on the North American tour visiting 30 cities over six weeks.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark.

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning on July 9th. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center Box Office.

More information: babysharklive.com.