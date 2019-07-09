× Charlie Marlow’s All-Star Game reports

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is in Cleveland, Ohio covering the 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Shortstop Paul DeJong is the lone representative in the game for the Cardinals. For DeJong it's his first appearance in the mid summer classic and he is extremely glad to be a part of it and represent the Cardinals.

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, a St. Louis native is again an All-Star and is always grateful for the chance to play in baseball's biggest and best exhibition game.

Charlie Marlow also caught up with several members of team in the National League Central division. The second half of the baseball season will hopefully reveal one club in this division that includes the Cardinals, to step forward and claim the title in this tight race.