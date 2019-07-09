Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield evacuated after shots fired

St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield evacuated after shots fired

Posted 1:32 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, July 9, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield is being evacuated after five shots were fired. There is one suspect under arrest. Police are currently searching the mall for more suspects.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is flying to the scene. The latest information on this breaking news will be posted here as it comes into our newsroom. Refresh this page to see the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.674537 by -90.660957.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.