St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield evacuated after shots fired

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield is being evacuated after five shots were fired. There is one suspect under arrest. Police are currently searching the mall for more suspects.

