Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chick-fil-A is giving out free food in honor of their annual Cow Appreciation Day.

On Tuesday, July 9, chicken lovers are invited to go to their local Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening until 7:00 p.m. and receive a free entree.

But there is a catch---- you have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

Celebrate the big day with us tomorrow – and with whoever has been leaving us these notes. Be sure to tag us with #CowAppreciationDay to show off your cool cow outfits! pic.twitter.com/6H1PdS1l1y — THA COWZ (@ChickfilA) July 9, 2019