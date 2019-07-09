H. Ross Perot passes away; helped Washington University make presidential debate history

ST. LOUIS, MO- Two-time presidential candidate and billionaire H. Ross Perot died Tuesday at the age of 89 after fighting leukemia in recent months.

Perot’s entrance into the presidential election of 1992 made history. When he stepped onto the stage at the Washington University Athletic Center on October 11, 1992 with George Bush and Bill Clinton, it marked the school’s first time as a debate host for the Committee on Presidential Debates and the first time a televised presidential debate featured three candidates.

The school has hosted four other CPD events since 1992, most recently the 2016 debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Washington University announced it will not bid on hosting duties in the 2020 cycle.

