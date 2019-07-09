Hope Ranch of Missouri aims to break the cycle and help at-risk children

ST. ALBANS, Mo. - A vision for the future of Franklin, Gasconade, and Osage counties.  Hope Ranch not-for-profit is hoping to establish a special place for at-risk children in those counties. Organizers want to break the cycle-heal the child by providing housing, education, counseling, community.

Former Franklin County Sherriff Gary Toelke and Dr. Jennifer Hope, director of Hope Ranch Missouri joined FOX2 in the Morning to discuss the need for programs like this in this area.

Hope Ranch of Missouri Golf Classic
9:30 AM  Monday, July 15
St. Alban's Country Club
www.Hoperanchmo.Org

 

