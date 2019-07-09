Hundreds dine out to raise money for fallen Officer Michael Lansdorf’s Family

KIRKWOOD, MO - Hundreds of people dined out at Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood on Tuesday to help raise money for fallen officer Michael Langsdorf's family. The restaurant donated ten percent of all sales to his family.

Members of police departments across the metro attended including members of the Kirkwood Police Department, who said they wanted to show their support.

There will be another dine-out event next week to raise money for Lansdorf's children and fiancé. For a list of all of the restaurants participating check out the Facebook page for the event.

