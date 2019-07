× Money Saver – Get free Chick-Fil-A during Cow Appreciation Day

ST. LOUIS – An utterly ridiculous deal from Chick-Fil-A on this National Cow Appreciation Day.

Chick-fil-a wants you to break out your spots and cowbells.

All you have to do is get moooving to a store dressed like a cow and you’ll get a free entree.

Last year nearly 2 million people showed up in their bovine best. The promotion runs from the time stores open until 7:00 p.m.

You cannot use the app for this and salads are excluded.