Police investigate 2 deadly shootings in Kansas City

Posted 10:14 am, July 9, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -  Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that a man died at a hospital after being shot in the parking lot behind a south Kansas City church late Monday.

Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired and discovered a crime scene near a basketball court in the parking lot behind the church. The shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with critical injuries and died soon after, police said.

A second man died early Tuesday in the Brookside area. Police responding to an ambulance call found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass. The man was pronounced dead soon after. Witnesses told police that there was a disturbance before shots were fired.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.