St. Louis Craft Beer Week official kickoff Saturday, July 26

ST. LOUIS - Missouri is the home to more than 100 independent craft breweries. Those breweries and brewpubs employ more than 8,100 people in the state with a $1 billion economic impact.

The Show-Me Craft Beer month kicked off with the National Independent Beer run day on July 3 and ends with the 10th Annual St. Louis Craft Beer Week July 26

Brian Nolan, owner of Friendship Brewing Company and Dave Johnson owner of Missouri Beer Company joined FOX2 in the Morning what defines a Missouri craft brewer?

St. Louis Brewers' Picnic Stl Craft Beer Week Official Kickoff

5:00 -9:00 PM

Friday July 26

http://www.Mocraftbeer.Com