St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase – ‘Road to the Pros’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The 19th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 12 and continues until July 21 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed, or produced by St. Louis residents.

One of the featured films is the documentary “Road to the Pros.” It takes an inside look at the St. Louis amateur boxing scene. The film interviews past and current trainers and several up-and-coming boxers of all ethnicities and ages.

Director Earl McWilliams Jr. joins Fox 2 News to discuss the film, which is screening at the festival on Sunday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m. He’ll be doing a Q&A session after the film.

For more information, visit CinemaStLouis.org.