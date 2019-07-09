St. Louis Zoo names baby zebra foal Gloria after Blues Stanley Cup win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Grevy’s zebra foal born at the Saint Louis Zoo on June 19th has a name that will remind many Blues fans of their team’s Stanley Cup win. Gloria weighed 84 pounds at birth. She made her first public appearance on Friday, July 5. Visitors can now see her mother at the Red Rocks area of the Zoo.

“Play Gloria” is an anthem that many St. Louis hockey were chanting after each win during the playoffs. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982. It was the team’s unofficial rally song during the 2019 playoff series run. The song was played during every win at the Enterprise Center.

The Grevy’s zebra population in Kenya has dropped sharply over the past 30 years. They are threatened by overhunting, habitat loss, food competition with livestock, and most recently, drought. The St. Louis Zoo is working to maintain a healthy population in North American Zoos.