Suspects charged in the fatal shooting of 5 men North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis County Police Jon Belmar announced 2 suspects have been charged with the murders of 5 men found shot to death inside a north St. Louis County apartment building on Chambers Road Saturday afternoon.

Bell said Terrence Wesley and Antony Watkins Jr. are charged with 5counts of attempted robbery, 10 counts of armed criminal action, and five counts of murder in the first degree.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that these individuals are held accountable and that the victims and their families receive justice,” said Bell.

The victims have been identified as Rondall Mullin, Ronald Brewster Jr., James Penny, Derrick Penny, and Rodney Holt.

“This is devastating,” said Datikka Peebles, sister of Holt. She is grateful for the police work that led to the arrests.

“Rodney was a father of 4 and he loved his children and he was very family-oriented, so I am happy that they will get the peace that they need,” said Peebles.

Bell and Belmar credited steadfast police work and cooperation from the public.

“I appreciate the diligence, the work of the detectives and the St. Louis County Police officers that worked on this case they worked tirelessly, the detectives rode this out for about the first 32 hours before taking their first break,” said Belmar.

Neither Bell nor Belmar would elaborate on what led up to the shooting but when asked if drugs were involved, Belmar did say illicit narcotics were associated with the crime.

Bell said, “There will be a time and a place when we discuss more detail but not at this point.”

