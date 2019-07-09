Take a look inside ‘POWERplex’ the biggest youth sports complex of its kind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -The former St. Louis Mills outlet mall is transforming into Powerplex, a youth sports complex and sports resort.

Powerplex will host sports tournaments, camps, and events. The public-private partnership will convert the 1.5 million-square-foot mall into six major sports venues. There will be space for baseball, softball, lacrosse, 7 on 7 football, basketball, volleyball and beach volleyball.

Developers plan to reopen the 18 theater cineplex, 13 restaurants, three go-kart tracks, putt-putt, and a ropes course.

Powerplex will also have sports retail stores and six new hotels nearby. Many of the sports venues could open in early 2020.

FOX 2's reporter Kathrine Hessel stopped the space showcasing the best POWERplex has to offer.