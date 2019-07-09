Tim’s Travels: “Girls Try Hockey for Free” event Saturday July 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The success of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues has generated a lot of interest in Ice Hockey including girls.

The St. Louis Lady Cyclones are hosting a "Girls Try Hockey for Free" event Saturday, July 13 at the St. Louis Ice Zone at 5555 St.Louis Mills Blvd.

The program is for girls to try the sport for no cost and if they decide to take lessons they will receive all equipment needed to play except skates absolutely free. Equipment fitting starts at 9:45 a.m., skating runs from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

To participate head over to Lady Cyclone’s website.