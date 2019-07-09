Two men arrested in connection with the slaying of 5 in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two men have been taken into police custody after five people were shot and killed Saturday in north St. Louis County this weekend. St. Louis County Police say that there is still an active investigation in this case.

Police are still asking the public for tips in this investigation. Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Twenty-five shootings recorded, including five people found murdered Saturday inside an apartment in North St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar confirmed Monday that the murder victims were all men between the ages of 37 and 65. Family members said two of the victims were related. Belmar made a plea for anyone with information about the deadly shooting to come forward.

Authorities said the five male victims were found dead in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County. Among the victims were 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year-old James Penny. Family members said the men were cousins and both fathers. Also killed: 37-year old Rodney Holt, 65–year-old Rondall Mullin, and 40-year-old Ronald Brewser Jr.

Belmar said he wants those responsible brought to justice.

“One is too many and to have something like this happen to people who live in the communities. They deserve better. It does rock a community,” he said.

The chief said somebody out there knows something.

“Ultimately, we have to have people come forward that know what happened," Belmar said. "There are people that know to assist law enforcement no matter if we are.”

Police are still trying to figure out a motive and what lead up to the murders.

However, investigators confirmed illegal activity happened inside the vacant apartment and at least part of the building had been boarded up and was not supposed to be occupied. Not all the units are vacant. Belmar said those type of associations can sometimes lead to violent behavior.

“This was firearm related, a weapon used, narcotics-related to some extent, and a vacant home," he said.